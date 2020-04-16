Filing for unemployment? Here’s some helpful information

Labor Lawyer Ruth Major passed along some helpful information for those of you filing for unemployment.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (“IDES”) is working to quickly implement benefits provided in the CARES Act.

Additional $600 Payment

IDES reports that it has already begun automatically issuing the additional $600.00 per week payments to those who qualify for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (“FPUC”). No additional action should be necessary for those who already receiving regular state unemployment benefits or extended benefits.

Extension of Benefits to “Gig” Workers and Sole Proprietors

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) provided up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits for individuals who are not typically eligible that become unemployed for specified Covid-19 related reasons. This applies to individuals including so-called “gig workers” (e.g., Uber and Lyft drivers) and sole proprietors. According to Governor Pritzker’s office, IDES anticipates having the program fully implemented by May 11, 2020 (https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21385).

13 Week Extension of Benefits Beyond Usual 26-Week Period

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (“PEUC”) provides 13 weeks of extended benefits to those have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits up to 26 weeks. Governor Pritzker’s office expects IDES to have the program fully implemented the week of April 20, 2020 (https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21385). IDES has not yet provided guidance as to whether individuals will need to file a new claim or merely recertify their previous claims.

For Updated Information

Please continue to check the IDES website for updates at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/default.aspx.