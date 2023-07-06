Jane Kirtley, Silha Professor of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, joins John Williams to discuss the recent court case where a federal judge ruled that the Biden administration is restricted from communicating with tech companies, specifically social media companies, about a broad range of content.
Federal judge restricts Biden’s contact with tech companies
by: Madison Holcomb
Posted:
Updated:
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.