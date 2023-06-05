A United Airlines plane departs the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, on January 11 2023. – The US Federal Aviation Authority said Wednesday that …
A United Airlines plane departs the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, on January 11 2023. – The US Federal Aviation Authority said Wednesday that normal flight operations “are resuming gradually” across the country following an overnight systems outage that grounded departures. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)