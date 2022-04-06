Peter Greenberg, “Eye on Travel” host and CBS News travel editor, joins John Williams to talk about the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions, when we might see domestic flights drop mask requirements, which airlines are back to serving alcohol, and his trip on the new Silversea Silver Dawn luxury cruise ship.
‘Eye on Travel’ host Peter Greenberg: What are the current COVID travel restrictions?
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.