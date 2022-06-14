Peter Greenberg, “Eye on Travel” host and CBS News travel editor, joins John Williams to talk about airlines experiencing a severe staff shortage, how you can check if your flight will be departing on-time, how much airfare is going to go up through the summer, the Biden administration ending COVID testing requirement for international travel, and the outlook for domestic travel this summer.
‘Eye on Travel’ host Peter Greenberg: Staffing shortages impacting summer travel
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.