Peter Greenberg, “Eye on Travel” host and CBS News travel editor, joins John Williams to talk about American Airlines making the decision to end alcohol restrictions on April 18th, what we know about the Boeing jet that crashed in China, and how fuel prices are impacting the price of airfare.
‘Eye on Travel’ host Peter Greenberg: How high gas prices are impacting the airline industry
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.