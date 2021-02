A part from a United Airlines jetliner sits in the middle of Elmwood Street in the street near a home peppered by parts from a plane as it was making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“Eye On Travel” Host Peter Greenberg joins John Williams from Cappadocia, Turkey, in the presence of hundreds of hot air balloons and fairy chimneys. He talks about COVID guidelines for domestic and international travel, and even what to expect while heading for your cruise. And he explains what might have caused the engine failure on a Boeing 777 United Airlines flight heading from Colorado to Hawaii.