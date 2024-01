Peter Greenberg, “Eye on Travel” host and CBS News travel editor, joins John Williams to tell us everything you should know about the new Royal Caribbean ship, ‘Icon of the Seas.’ Peter also gives us the latest update on the investigation as to why a sheet-metal door plug covering the emergency exit on a Boeing 737 Max 9 blew off of an Alaskan Airlines flight last week.

