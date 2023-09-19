Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel and Mincing Rascals regular, joins John Williams to talk about the traffic congestion during the Mexican Independence Day festivities, the city of Chicago’s effort to abolish the “subminimum wage” for tipped workers, and Alderman Ray Lopez’s proposed ordinance that would outlaw Little Free Libraries. John and Eric also revisit Eric’s 2018 column that offers 14 tips to be a good old man.

