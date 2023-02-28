Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about election day in Chicago, if he believes election day should be a holiday, if the Chicago mayoral election should align with the presidential election in November, why he chose to vote strategically instead of the candidate he liked the most, the likelihood Mayor Lightfoot makes the runoff election, and which candidates have the brightest political future. Eric and John also break down an early poll showing the leading candidates for the democratic presidential nomination if President Biden decides not to run.

