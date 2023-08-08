Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about a number of stories he’s watching including the Robert Crimo Jr. hearing yesterday, Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown reportedly being suspended over comments about the team’s performance, a proposed constitutional change before Ohio voters, and if we are going to run out of television to watch if the SAG / WGA strike lingers on.
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.