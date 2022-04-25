Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about the current stalemate between the staff of the Chicago Reader and its co-owner Len Goodman and why it’s a story that you should be aware of if you care about journalism.
Eric Zorn: Why the Chicago Reader is at a crisis point
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago Reader co-publisher Tracy Baim (WGN Radio)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.