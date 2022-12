Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about the ongoing debate of having phones in the classroom, why Kyle Rittenhouse continues to be getting attention from the media, and the Supreme Court case of the Christian web designer who wants to be able to deny services to same-sex couples. Also joining John is Professor Carolyn Shapiro from Chicago Kent College of Law, who explains why the web designer case is before the Supreme Court.

