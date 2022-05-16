Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about the race for Illinois governor including WTTW’s scoop where they found that gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin had called Donald Trump a ‘bigoted racist” in text messages, the recent WGN-TV poll that showed Irvin with a slim lead over Senator Darren Bailey, and the recent TV ads from Bailey and Irvin.

