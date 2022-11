Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about why he believes this is a very consequential midterm election, the likelihood Donald Trump announces another presidential run next week, and the amount of election deniers that are currently running for office. John and Eric also talk about the future of The Hideout after a former employee said the work environment at the club was toxic.

