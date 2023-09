Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about how his son and his girlfriend managed to escape the Burning Man festival after flooding left festival attendees stranded. Eric also explains what Burning Man is. Eric also talks about his ultimate “Never have I ever …” survey And don’t forget to get your tickets to see The Mincing Rascals LIVE! on Tuesday, September 26 at The Second City.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction