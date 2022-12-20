Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about U.S. viewership of the FIFA World Cup Final (Eric bet John that more people would watch Sunday Night Football than soccer) and why it’s not appropriate that the World Cup ended in a shootout. Also, over at The Picayune Sentinel, Eric is taking suggestions for 2023 predictions.

