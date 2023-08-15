Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about a number of stories he’s watching including the way Mayor Johnson handled the firing of Dr. Allison Arwady, former president Donald Trump being indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and a police raid of a small newspaper in Kansas.
Eric Zorn: The way Mayor Johnson treated Dr. Arwady was disgraceful
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.