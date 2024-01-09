Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about his Michigan Wolverines winning the CFP National Championship, how NIL money is changing the college game, how he feels about the Michigan sign stealing scandal, where he stands on the ‘dibs’ debate, and U.S. Supreme Court declining to review a high court ruling upholding Illinois’ gun ban.

