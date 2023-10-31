Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about Robert Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park 4th of July massacre, not testifying at his father’s upcoming trial, and the difficulty he is having talking about the Israel-Hamas war. The great Mary Schmich also joins John and Eric to talk about the upcoming “Songs of Good Cheer” caroling party taking place in December at the Old Town School of Folk Music.

