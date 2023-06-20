Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about a recent tweet that questioned if a celebration for graduating 8th grade was necessary. What do you think? Should graduating 8th grade be celebrated. Eric also talks about a story he saw in Chicago Magazine about a struggling local band suddenly making it big in Lithuania.
Eric Zorn: Should graduating from 8th grade be celebrated?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.