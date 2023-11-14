Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about a number of topics making news including some Chicago aldermen wanting to create a new quiet zone in the streets surrounding a downtown abortion clinic, a new policy that would ban CPD from joining hate groups, and a Picayune Sentinel survey that ask where you are on hugging in a post-COVID world.

And, it’s still not too late to get tickets for the upcoming “Songs of Good Cheer” caroling party with Eric, Mary Schmich, and a host of other great musicians! The event is taking place in December at the Old Town School of Folk Music.