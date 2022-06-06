Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to break down the fake story that went viral about Oak Park River Forest High School. Eric also is launching the Oscar Rogers Awards to campaigning politicians, based on an SNL character played by Kenan “FIX IT!” Thompson. And then Eric and John talk about if releasing images and audio of the tragedy in Uvalde is a good idea. Would seeing horrific images move politicians to pass gun control legislation?

