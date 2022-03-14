Eric Zorn reflects on the complicated legacy of William Hurt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the nation's capital Monday, snarling already-congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.”