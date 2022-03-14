Eric Zorn reflects on the complicated legacy of William Hurt

(Original Caption) Los Angeles: Actor William Hurt arrives with actress Marlee Matlin and they sign to the crowd at the Academy ceremonies 3/30. Matlin & Hurt have been nominated for best actress & best actor for their roles in Children of a Lesser God.

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about some stories that are making news this week including the complicated legacy of actor William Hurt, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 71. Eric also talks about State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s reaction to the Jussie Smollett sentence, and his Tweet Madness Bracket, where you can choose the best tweet of 2021-2022.

