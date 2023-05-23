Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about why he felt Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural speech missed the mark when he linked the fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston to CPD officer Eric Stillman fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo. John and Eric also debate their rankings of the best months of the year.
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.