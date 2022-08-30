Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s plan to get more Illinois residents to attend the University of Illinois, the problem that Chicago is having recently with street racing and drifting, and his exclusive interview with Marilyn Lemak, the Naperville woman who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May 2002 for murdering her three young children.

