Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about the Obama Foundation moving away from the plan to combine the 18-hole Jackson Park and nine-hole South Shore golf courses into a single course designed by Tiger Woods. What does Eric think we should do now that the original plan is dead? Also, how many people wear helmets while riding electric scooters? Should those that ride helmet-less pay double to rent the scooter? And don’t forget to get your tickets to see The Mincing Rascals LIVE! on Tuesday, September 26 at The Second City.

