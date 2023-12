Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to share his thoughts on the corruption trial of former Alderman Ed Burke and why he’s upset at the Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway contest that took place during halftime of the Big 12 Championship football game.

And there are a still a few tickets left for this weekend’s “Songs of Good Cheer” caroling party with Eric, Mary Schmich, and a host of other great musicians!