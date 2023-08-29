Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about the publication of mugshots in the wake of Donald Trump’s Georgia mugshot, and if men and women should be separated in non-physical competitions like chess.
Eric Zorn: Mugshots should not be published, should we separate men and women in chess?
by: Bridget Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.