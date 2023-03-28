Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about the Chicago mayoral race and recent polling showing the race to be pretty tight, where Vallas and Johnson’s support is coming from, and why he believes Paul Vallas is currently the favorite to win the election. Eric and John also discuss the relationship between Paul Vallas and the FOP, the MAGA / Vallas signs that have been popping up in neighborhoods, Ald. Sophia King endorsing Paul Vallas, and who would be considered the most beloved Chicagoan.

