Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggesting that South Side voters who don’t vote for her reelection shouldn’t vote in the race at all. Eric is disappointed that the race has played a role in the upcoming election, but wonders if this is a sign of desperation for Mayor Lightfoot. Eric also discusses Congressman Chuy Garcia’s campaign getting off to a late start, Paul Vallas’ residency issue not being important to Chicago voters, and how many people are still undecided about the mayoral race.

