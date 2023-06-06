Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about Mayor Brandon Johnson telling a new group of Chicago Police graduates that, “If you don’t live in the city of Chicago, you don’t have a right to talk about the city of Chicago.” Eric and John both disagree with this sentiment from the mayor. Eric and John also talk about why they both had an issue with a recent a Chicago Tribune editorial cartoon.

