Eric Zorn looks back on March 11, 2020: The day that everything changed

Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about some stories that are making news this week including a former lawyer for the Chicago Park District suing Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the Chicago mayor used crude language over Zoom, nearing the two year anniversary of The Day Everything Changed on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and how things have changed since that time.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.