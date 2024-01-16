Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins Jon Hansen to talk about a number of topics making news including the Feds banning humorous electronic messages on highways, the widow of Jerry Krause being booed at the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony, and the big takeaways from the GOP caucuses in Iowa.
Eric Zorn: Iowa caucuses recap, Bulls’ Ring of Honor ceremony, more
