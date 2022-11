Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to break down John’s interview with Dr. Deborah Birx and how the previous administration managed the COVID pandemic. Eric also talks about the attention given to the story of a noose being found at the Obama Presidential Center site. Eric believes we are giving too much attention to probably one person who wants to send a message of hate.

