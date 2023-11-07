Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about a number of topics making news including the debate over ‘Right Turn on Red,’ Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city, Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the Highland Park shooting suspect, pleading guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct, and the Chicago Cubs firing David Ross and replacing him with former Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell.
Eric Zorn: Crimo Jr. guilty plea, Chicago’s sanctuary city status, new Cubs manager
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.