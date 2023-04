Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about the Chicago mayoral race, what a Mayor Lightfoot endorsement would have meant in this election, the significance of Commissioner Brandon Johnson paying off thousand dollars of unpaid bills, why it’s important that we pay attention to the Supreme Court race in Wisconsin, and what he thinks of the controversy surrounding the LSU v. Iowa championship game.

