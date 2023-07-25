Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about some stories making news this week including Elon Musk’s effort for rebranding Twitter, why he believes changing the name to ‘X’ is foolish, and what he thought of Northwestern President Michael Schill’s interview with The Daily Northwestern about the Pat Fitzgerald hazing scandal.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.