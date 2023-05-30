Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about a number of different topics and stories that are making news including the Chicago Ridge festival being canceled over safety concerns. Does Eric think these festivals should be canceled? A permit parking sign for school personnel that popped up recently in Chicago is raising some eyebrows in that neighborhood. Should public parking spaces be reserved for teachers and other school employees? And finally, should we still be making Mother-in-Law jokes?

