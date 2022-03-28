Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about some stories that are making news this week including the Elite 8 of his Tweet Madness Tournament and the great piece in the Chicago Tribune about former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan allegedly choosing his allies at ComEd over a piece of legislation that was being pushed by his daughter, former Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction