Eric Zorn and Mary Schmich’s Songs of Good Cheer is back in person this year!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday rejected a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt that his state's National Guard be exempt from a Pentagon requirement that all military members be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Stitt, a Republican, had asked Austin in early November to suspend the mandate for members of the Oklahoma Guard. In his response denying the request, Austin laid out the Pentagon's rationale for the mandate and noted potential consequences of Stitt's stated intention to defy the requirement.