Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to talk about the various Chicago New Year’s specials that were on this year, some news predictions for 2024 (will just-convicted former 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke spend a day in prison in 2024?), and crime figures released by CPD showing reductions in homicides, shootings and the number of victims of gunfire. Also, how about Michigan beating Alabama?!

