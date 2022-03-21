Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about some stories that are making news this week including Netflix cracking down on password sharing and the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. Eric loves the NCAA tournament, but Czar Zorn offers some suggestions on how to make the game and tournament even better.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.