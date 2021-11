Eric M. Smith told New York state parole officials who granted his release that he "became the bully I disliked” when at age 13 he lured a 4-year-old boy into the woods, strangled him and beat him to death with a rock, according to a transcript of the hearing released Wednesday.

“When I had seen him the first thought I had was I want to hurt him,” Smith, now 41, said during his 11th and final parole hearing Oct. 5 at the medium-security Woodbourne Correctional Facility.