Nick Nagele, co-founder and COO of Whiskey Acres Distilling Company in DeKalb, joins John Williams to talk about the upcoming whiskey tasting and tour that is taking place at Whiskey Acres on Nov. 5th. Nick talks about what makes their distillery so unique, why they like to say they are in the Napa Valley of the corn belt, a special bourbon being made for Halloween, the confidence they have in their product, and what you will experience when you make a trip out to the distillery. Thirsty yet? Do you want to drink some whiskey with John? You can find more information about joining John here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction