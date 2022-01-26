Elder law attorney Kerry Peck: Why it’s important to get your estate planning done now

Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about how many families have been dealing with COVID, why it’s important to get estate planning done, the purpose of using Power of Attorney documents, and if there is a law that requires parents to leave assets to their children. Kerry also answers all of your elder law questions.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter