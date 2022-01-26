Elder law attorney Kerry Peck: Why it’s important to get your estate planning done now

BONN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 25: In this photo illustration a man is writing his last will on November 25, 2020 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)

Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about how many families have been dealing with COVID, why it’s important to get estate planning done, the purpose of using Power of Attorney documents, and if there is a law that requires parents to leave assets to their children. Kerry also answers all of your elder law questions.

