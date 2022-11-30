Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about a new gift card scam that is being used to exploit people during the holiday season. Kerry stresses the importance of being vigilant as scammers are becoming stunningly sophisticated. Kerry also answers all your questions about elder abuse, wills and trusts, and what you need to know to manage the affairs of an elderly relative. As part of the work that Kerry is doing with the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law, the commission is gathering input from all over the state of Illinois to study the needs and challenges of our elderly population so the court system can better serve their needs. Click here if you would like to take part in the survey.

