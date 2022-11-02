Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about answer all your questions about elder law, trusts, wills, and elder abuse. As part of the work that Kerry is doing with the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law, the commission is gathering input from all over the state of Illinois to study the needs and challenges of our elderly population so the court system can better serve their needs. Click here if you would like to take part in the survey.

