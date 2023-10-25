Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to answer all your questions about elder law, trusts, wills, and elder abuse. Kerry discusses a new survey that shows that Americans are more concerned about helping their aging parents than they are about receiving an inheritance. Kerry also talks about the benefits of remote work for those that need to care for an aging family member and how older adults are being taken advantage of by scammers.

