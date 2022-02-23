Elder law attorney Kerry Peck: Do you need both a will and a trust?

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARK RIDGE, IL – MARCH 22: The cover of a copy of Aging With Dignity’s FIVE WISHES end-of-life planning document is seen March 22, 2005 from The Partnership of Hope at Rainbow Hospice offices in Park Ridge, Illinois. The FIVE WISHES document by Aging With Dignity helps someone express how they would want to be treated if they become seriously ill and unable to speak for oneself. Information from Aging With Dignity says FIVE WISHES is unique among all other living will and health agent forms as it looks to all of a person’s needs including medical, personal, emotional and spiritual. Aging With Dignity says its confident the document meets the legal requirements under the health decisions statutes of 33 states and the District of Columbia. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about why you need to make sure your caregivers are doing all they can to keep people safe amid the pandemic, the differences between a will and a trust, and the importance of prioritizing your end of life planning. And as always, Kerry answers all of your elder care questions.

