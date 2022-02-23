Elder law attorney Kerry Peck: Do you need both a will and a trust?

Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about why you need to make sure your caregivers are doing all they can to keep people safe amid the pandemic, the differences between a will and a trust, and the importance of prioritizing your end of life planning. And as always, Kerry answers all of your elder care questions.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.